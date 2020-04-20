Two dozen employees at Emporia's Tyson plant have contracted COVID-19 according to Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively, who shared the update with Topeka's WIBW TV Monday afternoon.
Lyon is one of four counties in Kansas set to receive expanded rapid testing and additional protection equipment, some of which was set to begin as soon as 1 p.m. today for local Tyson employees.
"The nursing staff there will screen anybody who calls in sick, and if they meet the criteria, then they'll fill out a testing authorization form and that form will come over to us," Hively said in an interview with the station. "We'll have test results back in 15 minutes. That gives us quick-time [information], [to] say, 'Yes, we need to get you isolated, and we can start that contact investigation and get anybody else that's been in contact with them out and quarantined.'"
At this point in time, Hively declined to offer an opinion on the current safety of the plant, something she said would need to be reviewed after upcoming site visits.
The Gazette has reached out to both Tyson and Hively for comment, and will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
