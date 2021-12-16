Unvaccinated patients continue to have higher rates of hospitalization at Newman Regional Health, according to the hospital’s new COVID-19 dashboard.
Between July 1 - Dec. 15, the hospital logged a total of 81 COVID-19 patients. Of that total, 68 (84%) were unvaccinated and 13 (16%) were vaccinated.
The hospital has also seen a steady increase in COVID patients requiring beds in the ICU. Since Dec. 7, the hospital has had 67 COVID patients with 15 of those patients in the ICU. No ICU patients were listed between Dec. 2 - 6.
The average wait time for transfers ranged from one hour and 14 minutes to 16 hours and 54 minutes. The median wait time was three hours and 39 minutes.
This can't be right... conservatives keep telling me vaccines don't work...
