If you've been up to Alaska lately, you may need to hunker down and quarantine to keep coronavirus from spreading.
An updated list by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows anyone who traveled to Alaska on or since Thursday, Oct. 7 should enter a COVID-19 quarantine, unless they've been vaccinated against the virus.
The same advice applies for unvaccinated people who attend “mass gatherings” with 500 people or more, where social distancing is not practiced and people did not wear a mask.
Outside the U.S., the KDHE advises a quarantine for unvaccinated people who visited Bermuda or New Caledonia between October 7-22, along with people traveling to Barbados, Latvia, Serbia and the republic of Georgia since Friday.
Quarantine is still recommended for unvaccinated people who went on river cruises or cruise ships since Sunday, March 15, 2020.
KDHE advises a seven-day quarantine with negative test results for COVID-19, or 10 days without testing.
