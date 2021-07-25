The red-tinted moon of Saturday night illuminated the sky as cyclists from the Lunar Ride made their 50-mile journey across the Flint Hills.
The trail led riders from Emporia to Lake Kahola and back to Emporia so they could experience the block party.
Unbound Gravel’s race director, Ben Sachs, watched the moon rise at the farthest checkpoint at Lake Kahola.
“The Lunar Ride this year was super fun,” Sachs said. “You know, lots of people from around the state and surrounding area coming to enjoy a ride under the moon. It was a beautiful moon as it was rising. I was actually at Lake Kahola for a little while, the farthest out checkpoint, and watched the moon come out with the people out there. It was pretty cool.”
This ride is special for people who participated in the Unbound Gravel race back in June, as they can get together in a more relaxed environment and enjoy the ride, rather than worrying about finishing the race as fast as possible.
“This event is really fun, a bit more casual and a real local-feeling ride,” Sachs said. “People can kind of get together a month after Unbound, and let loose a little bit and have some fun. It seemed like people had fun on the course and had fun with the scavenger hunt. Things went pretty smoothly all things considered, and I’m happy with it.”
One fun activity that the Unbound Gravel team set up for the cyclists was the scavenger hunt. Numerous items were donated from sponsors that the team painted orange, as well as painting them with glow in the dark paint, and they were placed throughout the course. If the participants found one of the items, they could take it with them and cash it in for a prize pack at the block party. Sachs said that his favorite part of the evening featured one of these items that was placed in the course.
“My favorite part, probably, was when a rider was leaving the Kahola aid station, and he had one of our scavenger hunt items — a set of handlebars — zip-tied to the back of his saddle,” Sachs said. “As he was leaving, I grabbed onto those zip-tied handlebars and pushed him up the hill.”
Following the ride, cyclists got to experience a lively block party, featuring a beer garden by Mulready’s, food trucks, and live music played by the Box Turtles. The majority of people in attendance at the block party were cyclists themselves, but some members of the community came out to celebrate with them as well.
“I would say that the majority of people were riders, but I definitely talked to a few people who were just coming in to enjoy the festivities, watch the band, enjoy the food trucks and beer garden,” Sachs said.
Joe Russell, a local cyclist, also mentioned that there weren’t as many people at this year’s block party because of the hesitancy to go out into the public after COVID.
“I would say this year it was a little more lowkey than in years past,” Russell said. “You can definitely tell that there is still some hesitancy to get out in public. It seemed like there were fewer people than normal, but there were still quite a few people there.”
Having live music at an event like this really adds to the atmosphere of the party, according to Sachs.
“We had the Box Turtles here, they are a local band out of Council Grove, and they always do a really good show,” he said. “They bring a lot of energy, and having that atmosphere around the festival is a big part of what this ride is. In some ways, it’s less about the ride and it’s more about the hangout afterward, just having fun, talking to your fellow riders and catching up with friends while enjoying the finish line festivities, and the live band is a big part of it.”
Local cyclists like how this ride is more relaxed in comparison to the Unbound Gravel Race. Not only does it make the ride easier, but it gives the riders a chance to show off all of the additions that they have added to their bikes.
“It’s just a very relaxed ride and it’s more about enjoying the atmosphere and enjoying the scenery and everything, nothing like Unbound in the sense where you have a certain amount of time in your head and you want to complete it,” said Sue Bryson, another local cyclist. “If you’re one of those people that puts lights on your bike, it’s sometimes nicer to take your time and show everybody what you have done to your bike if you’ve dressed it up.”
Russell also likes the relaxed atmosphere of the ride. After participating in the ride for around seven years, he is planning to continue in future years.
“I will definitely do this again next year because it’s nice to just go out and ride and not have to worry about a podium or trying to crush any speeds or anything like that. You’re just out there having a good time, trying to enjoy yourself and not die from the heat and humidity,” Russell said.
This is Bryson’s second year competing in the Lunar Ride, as she just began cycling around five years ago. The heat of the evening was a struggle during the ride, but that struggle only made cooling off at the block part that much better.
“I think with it being so hot, everybody was just really glad to get in and relax, have a cold beer, enjoy some really good music and enjoy some of our local food vendors and what they had to bring,” Bryson said.
The heat was also difficult for Russell, but he said that the heat is to be expected for a ride in July.
“It was a beautiful night but it was really hot, but then again when you put a ride together in the middle of July, it’s rare that it’s cool,” Russell said. “It was a very, very hot day yesterday, so that made the checkpoint beers very nice.”
Bryson said that she likes that people come to the Flint Hills to enjoy the atmosphere after their participation in the Unbound Gravel race. This allows them to really absorb the Flint Hills and all of their beauty.
“I do like the idea that we have people from other locations that come to this event because they want to come and enjoy the Flint Hills,” Bryson said. “Even if they came for Unbound, it’s good for them to come for this one because it’s a much more relaxed atmosphere and it’s just about enjoying your scenery.”
