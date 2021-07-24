A Cedar Point man was arrested and charged with more than 155 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in May. A little more than two months later, his preliminary hearing has still not been held.
Some concerned residents who contacted The Emporia Gazette want to know why.
Leland Zachariah Taylor, 71, of Cedar Point, was taken into custody when a laptop and flash drive containing child pornography were discovered at his 998 Cedar Creek Rd. residence by his son Jeromy Taylor and his son’s girlfriend Danielle Subhan.
According to an affidavit filed with Chase County District Court by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies were contacted by dispatch regarding a possible child pornography case at Taylor’s residence at 998 Cedar Creek Rd., Cedar Point, around 9:30 a.m. May 8.
Deputy Tylor Preeo said in the affidavit that he arrived on the scene around noon May 8 and upon arrival, made contact with Leland Taylor’s son, Jeromy Taylor and Jeromy Taylor’s girlfriend Daniella Subhan.
The couple, who live in California, reported that they were back in town “cleaning out Leland’s house” following a rollover accident that put him in a hospital several weeks prior.
While they were cleaning out the house, the couple discovered a laptop and flash drive on Taylor’s bed and, upon looking in the flash drive, “they realized that it contained child pornography and stopped looking in the flash drive.”
Jeromy Taylor and Subhan said they called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and then the Chase County Sheriff’s Office. Preeo took the evidence back to the sheriff’s office and began investigating the contents. The flash drive contained “155 files containing child pornography,” according to the affidavit.
The images include photos of male and female children between the ages of 4 months to age 15. Preeo said the images included the children “naked by themselves” as well as images of children being forced into various sex acts.
Leland Taylor was arrested and held at the Chase County Jail until earlier this month when he bonded out.
“I understand that somebody can bond out on a charge and that’s what he did,” said a Chase County resident who preferred to remain anonymous. “They allow him to post a bond and they’re going to have a hearing on Aug. 19 ... but he is out.”
The resident that contacted The Gazette said it felt as if the case was being swept under the rug and nothing would be done. Chase County law enforcement said this isn’t the case.
“I can tell you that the case still isn’t totally 100% completed yet,” said Sheriff Rich Dorneker. “What that means is, one of my deputies is still pursuing additional information, so it’s considered to still actually be under investigation.”
Dorneker said, following Taylor’s first appearance during which charges were filed, the prosecuting attorney asked for a continuance so that more evidence could be gathered. When the next date came up, the defense attorney had not had time to review some of the information that had been filed.
The judge then granted another continuance so that both parties had a chance to review all of the information.
But for Jeromy Taylor and Subhan, who have traveled back to Kansas for each hearing only to have them rescheduled, the delay has been nothing short of frustrating.
“We’re very upset because we live in California and so we need advance notice because we have to be up at the hearing,” Subhan said. “We only get the notice like the day before they cancel it, so it’s very hard for us to be flying back and forth all the time. It’s a mess right now.”
Dorneker said the last thing anyone wants during a case is for additional evidence to come up halfway through a trial.
“I know a lot of people don’t know the logistics of it, but it’s a process that can take a little bit of time,” he said.
Leland Taylor is currently on the docket to appear at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Chase County Courthouse.
