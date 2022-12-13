Wet weather led to a driver skidding off the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday and crashing into the center wall.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Gary Larue, 55, went off the northbound lanes around 6:45 a.m. about one mile north of the Cassoday exit. He received minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
