An initial planning meeting of the Flint Hills Child Care Coalition Monday evening brought stakeholders from all over Kansas together to help establish much-needed childcare in the Flint Hills.
The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition has plans to open a facility in Florence for 30 area children, with availability for infants and young children. Founder Les Allison said Monday that initial work on the building, located at 701 Doyle, has included mold removal, furnace repairs, air conditioning, general maintenance and cleaning and work on the FEMA-approved safe room and storm shelter, but there is much left to do.
Right now, the coalition is searching for a director, as well as exploring all options for funding. The City of Florence is leasing the building to FHCC, but work to bring the building up to KDHE standards and furnish it for area children is still costly.
“By August, we hope to have this up and running,” Allison said.
Jamie Roberts, KDHE surveyor who will be licensing the center, says the next steps are figuring out the building plan and ensuring it is state fire marshal’s office and KDHE regulations. Then, she said, the coalition can begin construction.
Tayrn Daniels and Joy McBee with ChildCare Aware of Kansas also attended the meeting, providing information on funding opportunities. ChildCare Aware of Kansas offers up to $45,000 in Community Partnership grants to organizations such as the coalition, as well as private funding opportunities.
“Our goal is to give every community that applies $45,000,” McBee said.
According to Allison, FHCC has been incorporated with the State of Kansas and has applied for a 501(c)(3) status. In the meantime, the Masonic Lodge in Florence has agreed to be a fiduciary as the childcare center begins to receive grants.
The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition is taking volunteers and donations for the continued work on opening the center. A number of committees, including the Leadership Team, Executive Director Search team, Grant and Finance Team, Building Team, and Communications Team, are also accepting members. For more information on how to volunteer or donate, contact Allison at 620-382-7310.
