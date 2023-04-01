An initial planning meeting of the Flint Hills Child Care Coalition Monday evening brought stakeholders from all over Kansas together to help establish much-needed childcare in the Flint Hills.

The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition has plans to open a facility in Florence for 30 area children, with availability for infants and young children. Founder Les Allison said Monday that initial work on the building, located at 701 Doyle, has included mold removal, furnace repairs, air conditioning, general maintenance and cleaning and work on the FEMA-approved safe room and storm shelter, but there is much left to do.

