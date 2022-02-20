Monday is a holiday for some people, but not everyone.
The federal government will mark Presidents Day, combining the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. So there will be no postal delivery.
It is not a state holiday in Kansas, so state offices should be open. Emporia City Hall should be open as well. But the Lyon County and Chase County Courthouses will be closed.
The Madison City Council, which normally meets on the third Monday night of each month, will meet Tuesday night instead.
Chase County Schools were going to shut down for Presidents Day, but January snowstorms changed that. It's now a make-up class day.
Emporia Schools will be open as scheduled. So will both area colleges. But Madison-Virgil Schools will be closed for the holiday.
USD 251 and USD 252 are in between. They've scheduled in-service days Monday, but no classes.
The Emporia Public Library will be closed, but free WI-fi will be available in the parking lot.
If you're looking for a Presidents Day activity, Emporia State offers a full day of home sports. The baseball team plays a snow-delayed game with Metro State-Denver at noon, while the basketball teams take on Northwest Missouri beginning at 5:30 p.m.
