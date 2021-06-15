A blast from the past was in Cottonwood Falls this weekend at the Chase County Courthouse.
The Folklife Festival is an annual event that people from all over the country attend, and the event gives people a break from the modern world so that they can go back into the past for a weekend.
An abundance of different vendors were set up around the courthouse, and they were all demonstrating different things that people used to do in the past.
One vendor, called Merry Cranks, demonstrated different items that crank, such as sewing machines and bicycles. Iris Evans, Leon Fundenberger, and Rita Kirkpatrick were all members of the Merry Cranks team, and they have been attending the festival for around four years.
“We call ourselves Merry Cranks, and we demonstrate things that crank,” Evans said. “Hand crank sewing machines, the cranking of the bicycle, and you never know what else we might come up with at any given moment. Today we are demonstrating the Penny-Farthing bicycle and the hand crank sewing machines.”
Each of the members liked a specific part of the festival, urging them to attend each year.
“I just enjoy the interaction with the people, and the ambiance,” Evans said. “It’s quiet, the fresh air and sunshine, it’s a nice pace of people coming by. I enjoy the questions they give us, and it’s just fun.”
“There’s a wide range of people who come through here,” Fundenberger said. “You think Cottonwood Falls, you think small, but especially on festival weekend, you have people from all over. People from Boston, St. Louis, Kansas City, and a couple years ago we had people from two different countries.”
Another vendor, Austin Hillrichs, demonstrated how to make a J-hook at the festival. He spends his free time as a blacksmith, and his main goal is to communicate the art of being a blacksmith.
“One of the hardest things to learn as a blacksmith is learning how to prepare, or set up what you are trying to accomplish,” Hillrichs said.
This was Hillrichs’s first time being a vendor at the festival, and he likes the community feel that the festival brings to the town.
“The people have been really friendly,” Hillrichs said. “That’s important, you know especially when I obviously don’t have my whole shop here and I have very sparse tools, so it’s just as much about communicating with people about the art and how it works. You get people interested in it rather than really completing things or doing stuff of value. I often do bring things to sell, but I didn’t today because I’m more interested in showing people the craft and getting people interested.”
Mike Fell was another vendor at the festival this weekend. He brought a large assortment of different pottery pieces that he made on the wheel, along with other handmade pieces.
“Well I do pottery, and most of this is wheel-thrown, so it’s done on a potter’s wheel, and the other stuff is handmade slab rolled or constructed pieces,” Fell said. “I am a retired art teacher, and so I just am kind of addicted to making pottery. I just like making sparkly, shiny things that have a purpose, that can be used.”
Fell has attended the festival for the past 5 or 6 years, and he comes back every year because of the family-like atmosphere.
“I mean it’s kind of family sort-of atmosphere,” Fell said. “You look forward to meeting people, you know we are friends with people that we met here. We live in opposite places and this is when we have a chance to get together, compare notes, and see what other people are doing as far as their crafts. The fact that it’s kind of centered around, well this is the way people used to do things, so it’s educational as well as just interesting to watch.”
Alice Ishmael was a vendor at the event as well, along with the rest of her family. Her booth was dedicated to demonstrating how to make ropes and add yarn to already made ropes.
“We’re just making the ropes,” Ishmael said. “So when you put this twine in, the twine already has a natural spin on it, so when you start cranking the crank counterclockwise, it starts to untwist the twine. When you add the color to it, it just keeps going and it untwists the yarn as well, and then when I start pulling on the end, it remembers how it was before and it comes back with all three strands as a tighter rope.”
The Ishmael family has been attending the festival since the second year it began.
“My parents have been coming here off and on since 2000,” Ishmael said. “I think that we decided earlier that it was the second year the show was happening was when we started coming.”
Because her whole family attends the event and they all have their own booths, Ishmael thinks of the festival as an exciting event that brings her family together.
“I just really like that everybody’s really into it and everybody who goes through is so interested in all of the old things that are happening, and it’s just really fun,” she said. “My family actually does the kettle corn, the ropes, and my brothers are doing the root beer and lemonade too and it’s really fun for me because it’s like a family thing.”
