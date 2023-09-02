Chase County commissioners declared a state of emergency at their meeting Thursday morning, amid a statewide water crisis.
Emergency personnel told commissioners that water consumption has decreased since the water warning was issued on Aug. 18, however the county is still facing a significant crisis.
Fire Chief Steve Fillmore suggested the county rent two water tanks to slowly fill with excess water, including from the county swimming pool in Swope Park and the non-potable well in Strong City.
The non-potable water well in Strong City shut down Wednesday afternoon, though a small amount is being kept in reserve for the fire department. Fillmore estimates it will take a while for the well to fill back up.
Fillmore also recommended the county should go into a burn ban, with exceptions for sericea lespedeza control or other noxious weeds. Emergency Preparedness and Sanitation Supervisor Scott Wiltse presented commissioners with a declaration for emergency due to the water shortages, following the governor’s state of emergency declaration for Chase County on Aug. 15.
Both the burn ban and state of emergency were enacted.
With the local state of emergency, Wiltse said the county will be reimbursed for a portion of its expenses due to the water crisis.
Approved $2,000 from the crime prevention fund for the Chase County Drug-Free Action Team to provide T-shirts for all students and staff.
Approved Austin Orton to seal and paint windows at the courthouse.
Approved a bid for repair work to guttering and downspouts at the courthouse from Wray Roofing out of Emporia for $1,950.
The Chase County Commission will meet again at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 for a budget hearing at the Chase County Courthouse.
