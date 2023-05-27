Chase County sophomore Piper Vogel competed in the Class Sand State High School golf tournament Monday, one of four girls in a field of 38 players.

The event was held at the Leonardville Golf Course in Riley, where the emerging Bulldog golfer shot 104. Vogel had a few rough holes on the back nine but did shoot par on two holes and bogeyed four.

