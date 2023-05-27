Chase County sophomore Piper Vogel competed in the Class Sand State High School golf tournament Monday, one of four girls in a field of 38 players.
The event was held at the Leonardville Golf Course in Riley, where the emerging Bulldog golfer shot 104. Vogel had a few rough holes on the back nine but did shoot par on two holes and bogeyed four.
She was nervous before teeing off on the first hole but settled in comfortably once play began, and it was just like another tournament.
“It was a great experience,” Vogel said. “It was my first time, so it was good just to see it all and everything. I’m just a sophomore … I’ll have a chance to qualify the next two years. So I was happy just to see it and be around it for the first time.”
Vogel set micro goals this year to help her attain the macro goal of the Class Sand State tournament.
“This season, I really did want to qualify for state, and I’d set goals throughout the season what I wanted to shoot at certain tournaments, compared to last year, and had different ways I could improve my game and ways I wanted to improve my game,” Vogel said.
Chase County head coach Kelly Glanville said Vogel had decided last season that she would be playing at state.
“And she set her sights by, I want to say, the second tournament of the season last year and was like, ‘I want to be at State,’” Glanville said.
Vogel got after it at practice, Glanville said, and took her work ethic into the summer, participating in an Emporia summer golf league and working with Emporia Golf Course pro Marcus Erkel.
“You know, things that she knows she needs help with that maybe. … I don’t have as much expertise on, but she knows he does,” Glanville said. “So she was driven, and she hit her goal, and she was out there.”
And Vogel has felt and seen her game develop between seasons.
“Especially when I compare my scores from last season to this season,” she said. “I feel like I improved a lot this season and especially from last season. It gives me like a lot of hope, and it’s encouraging to see how much I changed in the year and how much I can change before next season too.”
The Bulldogs play and practice on a sand green, but their league is full of grass green courses and most of the tournaments on their schedule are played on grass. However, the state tournament is contested on a sand green, advantage Vogel. And Vogel practices on grass greens during the summer, advantage, Vogel, again.
“I feel like. … I can play on both,” she said. “I’m definitely more comfortable on the sand greens, but I can play on both.”
Glanville said Vogel makes playing golf with a winning attitude a seamless activity. And people have taken note.
“The unique thing about Piper is that she’s very humble … she doesn’t like a lot of attention on herself, and she’s a role model. I’ve noticed that a lot of younger girls are like, ‘I want to be like Piper.’”
