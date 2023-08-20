The Chase County Commission lowered the mill levy at its meeting Monday morning, decreasing the tax burden for property owners in the county.
Commissioners transferred two mills, or around $129,827, from the jail excess revenue fund into the county’s general fund, reducing the current mill levy from 58.397 to 56.397. The county’s revenue neutral rate, or the rate that would bring in the same amount of property tax revenue as last year, would be 53.114 mills.
While the reduction won’t bring taxes down, it also won’t add an additional burden to county taxpayers.
“Obviously, it doesn’t take us all the way down to the revenue neutral rate,” Commissioner Matt Miller said. “I don’t know if anybody is going to be that low, especially counties like us that don’t have an abundance of residential and commercial property to collect that from.”
The Chase County Commission will hold a budget hearing on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse with a commission meeting to follow.
In further business, Emergency Medical Services Director Scott Harris told commissioners that a firefighter in Matfield Green has expressed interest in becoming a medical first responder for Matfield Green. The firefighter’s training will be around $1,600 and equipment would be around $2,500 and include an automated external defibrillator, oxygen, bandages and more.
Harris said the county would be covering the cost of training and added that he would also like to get people trained as medical first responders in Cedar Point and Lake Kahola.
Received the results of the 2022 audit.
Approved the purchase of a new electric weed eater in the amount of $237.08.
Created Fund 151 to hold asset forfeitures that have been released to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office after court proceedings. Miller said the Sheriff’s Office has had its first forfeiture approved in the amount of $5,700.
The Chase County Commission will meet again Thursday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.