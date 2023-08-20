chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The Chase County Commission lowered the mill levy at its meeting Monday morning, decreasing the tax burden for property owners in the county.

Commissioners transferred two mills, or around $129,827, from the jail excess revenue fund into the county’s general fund, reducing the current mill levy from 58.397 to 56.397. The county’s revenue neutral rate, or the rate that would bring in the same amount of property tax revenue as last year, would be 53.114 mills.

