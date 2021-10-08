Chase County Leader-News
Chase County junior Leaya Francis beat her personal best by 1:45 seconds Thursday during the Osage City Invitational.
Francis ran the 5K race in 27:19.
Freshman Carson Schroer also took time off his previous personal best, shaving 50 seconds off for a 19:53 race with the men’s squad.
Coach Amy Budke said seventh grader Red Schechter also improved his two-mile time by 1:25 and ran a 18:13.
The Chase County cross country team will next head up to Northern Heights High School on Oct. 14.
