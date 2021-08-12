COTTONWOOD FALLS — A Chase County teen reported missing last week has been reported safe.
According to Sheriff Rich Dorneker, sixteen-year-old Ariana Hernandez had made contact with her mother and was reportedly staying with a friend in Emporia.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 7:57 am
