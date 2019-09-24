The 9th annual WoodFest is just a few days away and free passes are still available for residents of Chase and Morris Counties.
The event, hosted by Symphony in the Flint Hills and Camp Wood YMCA, will be held Saturday in Elmdale with a full schedule of music and art-based activities and classes that will appeal to people of all ages and skill levels.
"We do have spots available for residents of Chase County and Morris County, and those are at no cost," Symphony in the Flint Hills Education Coordinator Sandy Carlson said. "You could bring a family of eight if you live in Chase or Morris and attend at no cost. Those fees have been waived by some sponsors and grants that we have received."
Carlson said donations and sponsorships from the Kaltenbacher Charitable Trust, Young Foundation, Trembly Foundation and Nystrom Foundation have made those free passes possible. Residents interested in reserving their spots should call 620-794-4657 or 620-273-8955 before Saturday.
This year's agenda brings back many of the popular courses from previous events.
"We try to keep our popular classes going each year," Carlson said. "This year our special guests, who will join us during the Sunset Concert and also lead classes, are Eugene Friesen, Max O'Rourke and Jason Anick."
Friesen, who has been coming to WoodFest for several years, is a Grammy Award-winning cellist and composer, whose work is internationally recognized.
"It's hard to compete with that," Carlson said. "I don't know that there's many places that you can take a class with a Grammy Award-winning musician."
O'Rourke is a guitarist, composer and arranger from Vermont whose album "Disquiet" was released to glowing reviews. Anick is an American jazz violinist, mandolin player and composer who teaches at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Kansas recording artists Richard Crowson and Wayne Gottstine of Split Lip Rayfield will also be in attendance, teaching players of all ages, instruments and experiences in dozens of music workshops ranging from introductory to advanced sessions in guitar, string, percussion, brass, woodwinds, voice and improvisation. There are several options available for children ages 7 and younger.
Participants can also enjoy nature walks, horseback riding, painting, crafts and art surrounded by Camp Wood YMCA’s 630 acres of tallgrass prairie.
New this year is a stargazing class which will be enhanced with stargazing after the Sunset Concert Saturday night.
"We have not done that before," Carlson said. "The Sunset Concert is kind of surreal. It's always been a beautiful evening for the concert and we're setting up at the Hi-Y Amphitheatre, which is one of the higher spots at camp. You can see the Flint Hills behind the concert and it's really kind of a magical evening."
The weekend closes at 10 a.m. Sunday with an intimate concert performed by Friesen.
An individual pass for WoodFest costs $50 and includes all of the workshops and activities, three meals and the Sunset and Sunday morning concerts. Up to four participants (with one adult) is $85 and a group of up to eight is $150. For $50, the public can join participants for dinner at 5 p.m. and receive admission to the concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Arena horseback rides are an additional $10 for all ages. Trail horseback rides are an additional $20 for ages nine and over.
"It really is a good deal and it's a good way to experience the Flint Hills," Carlson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.