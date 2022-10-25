Hydroplaning in the rain led to a collision in Chase County Monday morning which injured one person.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Cesar Lopez, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri skidded around 8:15 a.m. on the southbound Kansas Turnpike about three miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop.
Lopez's car hit the center wall, then was struck by a second vehicle.
While Lopez was not hurt, passenger Bertha Marron-Navarro, 40, of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to a Wichita hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, Darryl Meyer, 74, of Fort Worth, Texas, was not hurt.
Troopers say everyone involved in the collision wore seat belts.
