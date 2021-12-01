Thanksgiving break may have helped reduce the number of coronavirus cases at area schools.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment removed Northern Heights High School from its COVID-19 cluster list Wednesday. The school appeared there last week, after six students and one staff member tested positive in the week of November 15-19.
The USD 251 website shows only one new positive case so far this week, at North Lyon County Elementary. One district support staff member had a positive test last week.
Chase County schools had a decline to six positive cases last week, with five at the grade school and one at the junior-senior high. That compares to 15 and 16 positive tests in the prior two weeks.
The number of quarantined students in Chase County went down last week. But the total was still 46, compared with 95 in the week before Thanksgiving.
Emporia Public Schools reported 11 positive students in the seven-day period ending on Thanksgiving Day, down from 15 in the prior week.
Nine cases were at the middle and high schools, with two at grade schools. Three staff members at grade schools tested positive as well.
Southern Lyon County Schools had eight presumed cases among students in the two-week period ending Friday, a KDHE chart shows. That was up from seven in last week's report.
Lyon County Public Health did not release new COVID-19 data Wednesday, as it normally does. The next update is planned Friday. Calls requesting comment on recent school numbers have not been returned.
Chase County's Health Department also did not post a COVID-19 update, as it usually does on Wednesdays.
As of Monday, Lyon County had 107 active COVID-19 cases. The virus has killed 92 people across the county, with five more listed as “pending.” Four deaths in Chase County are blamed on the virus.
