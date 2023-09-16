Symphony in the Flint Hills’ fall event, WoodFest, is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Camp Wood YMCA in Elmdale.
The daylong event offers a variety of music, art and nature activities, features performances by local and national musicians, and concludes with a sunset concert.
“No matter your age, experience level or artistic passion, there’s something for everyone at WoodFest! The goal is to have a great day in the Flint Hills,” said Sandy Carlson, program manager for Symphony in the Flint Hills.
While Symphony in the Flint Hills is known for hosting their Signature Event every June, WoodFest is the organization’s fall event for all ages. Participants get to choose how they want to spend the day by creating their schedule from dozens of music, art and nature workshops taught by regional and national experts.
Participants can also enjoy archery, prairie walks, horseback riding and painting surrounded by Camp Wood YMCA’s 630 acres of tallgrass prairie.
For the finale, WoodFest will move to a hilltop amphitheater for the popular sunset concert featuring the WoodFest Symphonia with Grammy Award-winning cellist Eugene Friesen as well as special guests new to WoodFest – fiddler Andy Reiner and mandolin player Ian Coury. Guests can also stay the night or come back in the morning for breakfast and a final concert by Friesen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.
From individuals to groups of eight, WoodFest offers passes that include meals, workshops, the sunset concert, and the Sunday morning concert. A Big Bluestem pass for up to eight people is $175, a Little Bluestem pass for up to four people is $100, and the Individual pass is $50. Camp Wood YMCA lodging is also available.
