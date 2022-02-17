Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday night. Funeral arrangements are pending.
A short statement released by the Sheriff's Department did not provide any details. But Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker was among the law officers who escorted his body to Marion during the night.
“We worked together on the KHP. He was a great an to work with,” Dorneker recalled. He said Craft ran for sheriff after retiring from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Dorneker noted the Kansas Sheriff's Association sent a message in recent days indicating Craft was not in good health, but it offered no details.
The escort of Craft's body stretched from the Topeka area to Marion, including Chase and Lyon Counties, Dorneker said.
