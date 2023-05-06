Against the backdrop of the 1903 limestone school that served Chase County for over 100 years, the 3rd Annual Old School Car Show will be held May 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 Maple in Cottonwood Falls. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are all welcome for just $20 per registration. Registrants get a free gift and a certificate for the concession stand. Best of Show and People’s Choice awards will be presented at 2:45. Just as last year, the show is free and attendees can purchase raffle tickets for chances to win a number of exceptional items.
A new offering this year is a homemade ice cream social in the afternoon. The historic 1903 building will be open for free self-tours. This will be the last opportunity to tour the building before the renovation to the apartments begins. Architect’s drawings of the new plans will be on display. A 1963 F750 Ford with a fire truck body will be on display with bids being accepted for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.