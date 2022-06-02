While Emporia considers itself the home of Unbound Gravel, the races cover a wide region. So people outside Lyon County can watch the cyclists speed by.
This year's three main courses will head southwest from Commercial Street in Emporia. All of them will reach Chase County early, crossing Road A on Road 140/200th Street at the 12.5-mile mark.
Official race “cue sheets” show the 100-mile event then will travel on YY Road, Camp Creek Road, 50th Road, WP Road, and Madison Road to leave Chase County and head toward Madison.
The 200-mile course, which actually covers close to 205, gets longer at Madison Road. Cyclists will return to YY Road, then head for Eureka using H Road from southeast Chase County.
The XL course will start the racing at 3 p.m. Friday, because it stretches 352.2 miles and will take cyclists two days to complete.
Its path will be similar at the start to the 200-miler. But a right turn from H Road to 300th Street will take the racers toward the Bazaar cattle pens and scenic overlook. The first resupply stop is in Cassoday, followed by El Dorado.
All three courses will have checkpoints in Madison. The city will be mile 64 in the 100-mile race (actually close to 105), mile 164 in the 200-mile race and 311.9 miles into the XL.
Organizers adjusted this year's 200-mile course from prior years so Madison's checkpoint would not be first. It will follow Eureka and Hamilton, so cyclists do not cross paths with 100-mile contestants.
The 200-mile race begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, with the 100-miler starting at 7 a.m.
So when will the racers reach your outpost along the way?
Bicycling.com says gravel racers tend to travel 12-14 miles per hour. That means the lead pack should cross the Lyon-Chase County line about one hour after the starting time of each race.
Doing conservative math, that means the 100-mile racers will begin arriving between 11:00-12:00 Saturday. The XL leaders should reach Madison after that, about 22 hours into their race. The top 200-mile cyclists will get to Madison between 5:00-6:00 p.m.
But the rains of recent days could change everything. And Saturday's forecast calls, at least, for showers.
“The tougher the terrain (think: lots of mud, loose gravel, sand), the slower you’re going to go,” the website says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.