The Chase County Historical Society annual meeting was held on Jan. 29. Reports from the executive board and other members included highlights from 2021 and brought up areas to focus on in the coming year.
Board president Sharon Burton presided over the meeting. Vice president and co-treasurer Steve Dawson reported that the organization ended 2021 with a slight cash surplus thanks to careful budgeting and a timely grant.
Memberships, donations and gift shop revenue totaled $28,819.39. A federal grant to cover payroll expenses in the amount of $2,907 brought the historical society’s total income for the year to $31,726.39. Operational and payroll expenses totaled $25,689.99. The surplus will roll over into the 2022 budget.
“The budget’s been working as long as we keep an eye on where we spend the money,” Dawson said.
He noted that funds from grants, the Heritage Trust and the 2020 Emporia Community Foundation Match Day event were used for building maintenance and are not included in the totals above.
“Those are restricted funds, meaning we can only use them for certain things, so they aren’t part of the regular income and expenses,” he said. That information is part of the more detailed report shared with board members during the meeting.
Building maintenance was a major topic of discussion at the meeting, both regarding completed projects and work that needs to be done in the future.
Board secretary Sharon Umholtz reported that the historical society and museum hosted 675 visitors in 2021, which is lower than in previous years.
“We were closed from January until mid-April, except by appointment for research, so almost all of those visitors came during the last seven months,” she said.
Volunteer and Past President Ruth Childs gave thanks to Dawson, Tom Thompson and Roland Haney — aka the three amigos — for their work documenting cemeteries and schoolhouses in the county as well as helping with maintenance and setting up exhibits.
During her comments, Burton asked board members to keep an eye out for grant opportunities.
“We need to get more involved with grants this year,” she said. “That’s how we’re going to get some of these projects done.”
Burton thanked Al and Sylvia Eckes for their donations toward upgrading the historical society’s technology and for general use. Part of the funds will be used to purchase a new printer for use by researchers. The Eckes are also building a website for the historical society and museum which is anticipated to launch in the spring.
Curator and director Dawn Sisson had several highlights to share from the past year. The society commemorated the 90th anniversary of the plane crash and death of Knute Rockne which occurred in a field near Matfield Green.
The old grade school in Cottonwood Falls was accepted to the Kansas Registry of Historic Buildings and the committee is applying for the National Registry as well.
The historical society obtained physical and/or CD versions of the local newspapers from 1951-2012, completing the collection through 2012. Sisson thanked Al Eckes for his assistance with that project which makes researching newspaper archives much easier.
She also noted that Eckes has produced videos about the history of Chase County which are available on his YouTube channel by searching for Alfred Eckes.
New business included a brief presentation by Eckes about the website and a discussion about how to use money received from the 2021 Match Day event. The board decided to leave the Match Day money intact for now because the total — $18,968.21 — is not enough to cover the tuckpointing needed on the building.
“That can be our seed money,” Burton said. “We’ll just keep saving up until we have enough to get the work done.”
The board also discussed Cottonwood Falls’ sesquicentennial. The town was incorporated in 1872, making 2022 the 150th anniversary. The historical society produced a book of highlights for the town’s 100th anniversary in 1972, and Sisson has been researching highlights from the past 50 years for a potential second volume.
“We need volunteers to finish the research,” Burton said. “Anyone who wants to come in and help is welcome.”
The final order of business was electing the 2022 board which passed unanimously. The only changes were the election of Anna Bassford-Woods as vice president and Karla Edmiston as a new board member.
