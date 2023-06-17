The final Folklife Festival was the biggest yet, as historical presenters and performers flocked to downtown Cottonwood Falls.
The Courthouse lawn was packed with quilting, spinning, sewing, soap making, baby goats, basket weaving, rope making, blacksmithing, corn husk dolls, homemade root beer and kettle corn, music and more for the three-day festival.
