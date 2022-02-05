Citizen Washington Focus fundraiser
The Flint Hills Community Church will host a fundraising breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, to support the Citizen Washington Focus 4-H trip. The breakfast will be held in the FHCC gym, located at 1998 Highway 177. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Evening meeting scheduled
The Chase County Commission will hold an evening meeting in Strong City. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 10, at the Strong City Depot. This meeting is open to the public. Tell your neighbors and bring your concerns.
Burnley Memorial Library
The Burnley Memorial Library is open 2 - 7 p.m. Monday, 2 - 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - noon Saturday. The library is located at 405 N. Oak St., Cottonwood Falls.
