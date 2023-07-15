On July 22, Pioneer Bluffs will celebrate the annual Day of the Cowboy plus the 100th Anniversary of the AT&SF Railway coming to Matfield Green. Events will include a model train exhibit, cowboy and Flint Hills music, and an ice cream social.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Chisholm Trail Rails will exhibit a working model railroad on the ground floor of the historic barn. The public is invited to come watch the trains run the tracks and visit with the group about their hobby. Visitors there during the noon hour are invited to a sloppy joe lunch with the railroaders.

