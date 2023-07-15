On July 22, Pioneer Bluffs will celebrate the annual Day of the Cowboy plus the 100th Anniversary of the AT&SF Railway coming to Matfield Green. Events will include a model train exhibit, cowboy and Flint Hills music, and an ice cream social.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Chisholm Trail Rails will exhibit a working model railroad on the ground floor of the historic barn. The public is invited to come watch the trains run the tracks and visit with the group about their hobby. Visitors there during the noon hour are invited to a sloppy joe lunch with the railroaders.
An old-fashioned ice cream social, complete with homemade ice cream and sundae toppings, all contributed by Pioneer Bluffs volunteers, will begin at 5:30 p.m. until it runs out.
The 6 p.m. hour features a performance of cowboy music by Jeff Davidson, an authentic cowboy from Eureka, who uses a combination of classic Western, train songs, and folk tunes along with his own compositions to highlight significant historical events.
The 7 p.m. hour brings Flint Hills Balladeer Annie Wilson to the stage. Annie works with her husband, John, on their Elmdale ranch. In working and living the ranch life she finds inspiration for her songs of the Flint Hills.
The National Day of the Cowboy is dedicated to preserving America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage. At Pioneer Bluffs the term “cowhand” is used to include all the men and women involved in handling cattle. The cowhand is essential to the ranch, especially in the Flint Hills where there are more cattle than people. Each year, Pioneer Bluffs honors cowhands of yesterday and today on the Day of the Cowboy.
The coming of the railroad to Matfield in July of 1923 transformed the hauling of cattle. Rail cars could transport large numbers of livestock to and from the prairie and to market. Because of the efficiency of train handling, Matfield Green residents celebrated the arrival of the Santa Fe tracks by throwing a large party that drew an estimated 3,000 people. Dr. J.F. Newell, who practiced medicine in Matfield and who was head of the reception committee, said afterward, “I invited the people of the whole world, but had no idea they would all accept.” (Excerpted from “Railroad Magic in the Flint Hills,” written by Phil Miller.)
The Chisholm Trail Rails is an organization dedicated to advancing the hobby of Model Railroading through education and advocacy, as well as to promote fellowship among model railroaders.
There is no cost to attend the July 22 festivities, but donations will be gratefully accepted and will support future programs.
Reservations for the ice cream social and lunch are requested, though not required. RSVP on the Facebook event page or to Executive Director Christie Reinhardt at christie@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
All the buildings at this historic site will be open for touring from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22. On this and every day, visitors are invited to bring a picnic, camera, and/or book, use the self-guided tour to explore the grounds and walk the nature trail.
