The number of licensed child care facilities in Lyon County has dropped by nearly 20% in the past two years, a study released Thursday shows.
The annual “Child Care Supply Demand Report” from Salina shows Lyon County has 56 facilities open this year, down from 69 at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Yet there's room for any local parent who wants to enroll a child. The report also shows facilities are willing to accept a combined 768 children. The current full-time full-year enrollment is 621.
Emporia State University announced in mid-May that its Center for Early Childhood Education will close in August 2023. Spokesperson Gwen Larson said Thursday that CECE currently has 40 students.
The data also show Chase County's child care facilities are full. The four centers have 68 children enrolled full-time, which is four above their “desired capacity.”
One point of the report is that COVID-19 reduced access to child care across Kansas. The report's title is “Know Better, Do Better.”
“This report highlights the challenges facing not only families and child care providers, but Kansas’ economy in general,” Kelly Davydov, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Kansas, said in a statement.
The report notes that Lyon County currently has four preschools. But North Lyon County Schools plans to open its own pre-Kindergarten “Early Learning Center” this fall.
A USD 251 staff member said Thursday that about 15 children are committed to attending. Formal enrollment will open Monday, August 1.
Lyon County has only one licensed child care home open during evening hours, according to the report. None of them are open on weekends.
The average cost for child care varies by the type of enrollment and the age of the children.
The report found part-time enrollment in Lyon County can cost $53-$78 per week, while full-time enrollment costs $128-$135.
The price in Chase County is much lower, at $25 per week part-time and $100-$123 full-time.
The report was produced in partnership with the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.