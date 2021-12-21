ELMDALE — Chris Mushrush of Elmdale is one of 16 Kansas Livestock Association members from across the state to graduate from the KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy, the association announced recently.
Merck Animal Health partnered with KLA to host members in their 20s for a series of four seminars throughout 2020-21. This class brings the total number of YSA graduates to 297.
According to a written release, the KLA Convention on Dec. 1 was the final session for this year’s class. The three-day event provided participants the opportunity to gain additional industry knowledge and interact with other KLA members from across the state.
YSA members got a firsthand look at the inner workings of the association by attending the KLA Chairmen’s Circle meeting and participated in the policy-making process by attending committee and council meetings. The class as also able to participate in an in-depth spokesperson training session with National Cattlemen’s Beef Association enior Director of Organizational Communications Kate Maher. The group also heard from NCBA President Jerry Bohn of Wichita.
During their first session in Topeka in Feb. 2020, attendees were exposed to advocacy training, the legislative process and services provided by KLA and NCBA. The second installment took the group to tour beef and dairy operations representing various segments of each industry in May 2021. YSA members headed to Kansas City in September, where they learned about beef marketing and agribusiness.
Members of the 2020-21 YSA class are Brooke Boulware, Scott City; Brian Carlton, Larned; Clara Cross, Salina; Cayden Daily, Great Bend; Matthew Harrison, White City; Julie Hiesterman, Palmer; Josh Johnson, Saint Francis; Trent Johnson, Fort Scott; Clayton Kershner, Rush Center; Colton Lowry, Almena; Chris Mushrush, Elmdale; Derek Neal, Montezuma; Audrey Schultz, Andover; Justin Shields, Colby; Brandt Skinner, Weatherford, OK; Darcy Reeve, Maize and Matthew Rezac, Onaga.
