The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is getting a makeover.
The Chamber was one of two buildings in Chase County selected for the Kansas Department of Commerce Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant, which helps fuel economic development and quality of life for communities of under 5,000 individuals. Burnley Memorial Library also received funds through the SEED grant.
Chamber Executive Director Toni Schneider said work on the building should wrap up within the next week, with interior renovations — including new flooring, freshly painted walls and energy efficacy upgrades — following the exterior makeover.
The hope, she said, is that the improvements will make the building more enticing for people to come and visit the Chamber and the county.
The renovation has been a partnership between many local businesses as the Chamber worked to replace the building’s deteriorating exterior.
AAA Glass Services out of Emporia is set to install the new windows and door and soon after, Luke Koch of Koch Construction Specialties will place limestone around the building.
“It will tie in with the rest of the downtown,” Schneider said. “I’m very excited about that.”
The Chamber also had to employ the help of Flint Hills Termite and Pest Control Inc. as work to remove the building’s original facade revealed extensive damage.
“Just like any other remodeling or renovation project, we will always run into a little more damage than you are expecting,” Schneider said. “There was literally nothing left holding the front of that building up. Between termite damage and wood rot, all of those boards were just rotten and who knows how long they’ve been there.”
Schneider said the building is supposedly one of the oldest in Cottonwood Falls. The construction prompted her to reach out on Facebook to inquire about the history of the building.
“Someone said that it was a blacksmith at one point,” she said. “... At one time it was a cafe called Home Cafe. Most recently, it was an outpost location for Flint Hills RECA, Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Two linemen who took care of rural power lines in Chase County and they kept a warehouse inventory of electrical supplies including transformers on shelving in the back room.”
Schneider encourages anyone with more information on the history of the building to reach out to the Chamber at 620- 273-8469, chasechamber@sbcglobal.net or on social media.
Once the renovations are complete, Schneider said the building will be equipped with a new sign — featuring the Chamber’s new logo — courtesy of Kansas Graphics.
To keep up with the construction, follow the Chase County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
