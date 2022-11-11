Chase County veterans, residents and students gathered in the Chase County High School gym Friday afternoon for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
Colonel Clay Childs, USAF, (Ret.), Chairman of the Chase County All Veterans Committee, led the program — recognizing the living veterans who served in times of conflict and peace, with veterans present ranging from WWII to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon of the Kansas Army National Guard was the event’s guest speaker. In his 32 years in the Army, Harmon has served tours in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Kuwait and has been awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Order of the St. George Bronze and Order of the Spur.
“The members of the military, our people and their families, are its greatest strength,” Harmon said. “And taking care of them and making sure they are ready to fight our nation’s wars is always our top priority, as well as mine.”
Harmon said he joined the military to learn skills, earn money for school and get a sense of duty.
“This duty to our country is a prime reason people want to serve in the military, but the Army, Kansas National Guard or any military service is also a great career,” he said. “I personally have found service in the Army and Kansas National Guard to be the best full-time or part-time career choice I have ever made.”
However, Harmon said, only 1% of the United States population currently serves in the military. He encouraged the veterans present to help change that.
“Veterans have first-hand knowledge,” he said. “You veterans have first-hand knowledge in this audience of the benefits of a military career and you can bridge that gap between those who are familiar with military life and those who have never considered the military as a career.”
Chase County students also helped in the Veterans Day celebration — leading the crowd in the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Taps and more. Winners of the third through sixth-grade essay contest also read their essays to those present, each explaining why they think veterans are important.
Childs also presented Chase County All Veterans Emeritus Chairman and Master of Ceremonies Col. Charles R. Rayl with a framed photograph of the memorial committee at the Swope Park All Veterans Memorial in honor of his years of service.
“It’s interesting sitting over here on the sideline as opposed to sitting over here and holding the microphone and being the Master of Ceremonies,” Rayl said. “I’m glad that all of you showed up today to honor the veterans.”
