The Chase County High School basketball teams are playing in the Flint Hills League Shootout this week.
The girls began the week picking up the win against Lyndon High School, 50-31, improving to 9-2. Standout freshman Madelyn Wilson led the scoring with 23 points. The Lady Bulldogs will face Osage City High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday. (Will have to edit this tomorrow)
The Chase County boys prevailed against Council Grove High School on Tuesday, 40-31, and played Osage City High School Friday night.
Chase County wrestling competed at the 49th Halstead Invitational last Saturday, placing 12th out of 19 teams.
Kinzie Rogers finished as the runner-up in the girls combined 110/115 weight class.
“Rogers now 9-6 on the season,” wrote Chase County head coach Derick Budke in an email. “She has only one loss in her weight division this season.”
Micah Cauthers also placed second, securing the runner-up position in the 175-pound class.
“Micah, who is 16-5 on the season, made his third finals appearance of the season,” Budke wrote.
Luke Budke garnered a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds, while Cal Kohlmeier placed fifth in the 190-pound weight class.
“Luke continues to lead the Bulldogs in match points scored this season,” Budke said. “Cal is now 14-12, 6-3 in his last nine matches, and trending in the right direction,”
Brock Griffin finished sixth at 165 pounds. Griffin didn’t wrestle in December due to a lingering football injury but Budke said he has quickly gotten into mid-season form.
