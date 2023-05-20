ad astra outside.jpeg

Ad Astra Food & Drink in Strong City is set to reopen with new ownership — and a new chef.

 file photo

The lights of Ad Astra Food & Drink will once again brighten up downtown Strong City, after the well-loved restaurant came under new local ownership — and a new, but familiar, chef.

Jared Roberts, owner of Jim Roberts & Son Western apparel store, purchased Ad Astra from former owner Matt Flowers, after Flowers closed the restaurant due to low staffing. Now, the Chase County businessman is hoping to bring the restaurant back to its former glory — and a few new twists — with the help of local chef, Stan Lerner.

Tags

