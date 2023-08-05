Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is bringing her camp to Chase County next week.
The iconic hoopster will present a one-day basketball event for student-athletes in grades 7-12 on Aug. 9 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Clayton Happy, a USD 284 teacher and camp coordinator, said it’s a special opportunity for Chase County area cagers.
“This is an exciting event for our community,” Happy said in an email. “Having the opportunity to host, and learn from, a prominent figure such as Jackie Stiles is awesome. I think parents are eager to send their children to work with a legend in the sport of basketball. It makes it even sweeter that this camp is taking place on our home court.”
Stiles intentionally hosts her camps in rural communities after spending her formative and high school years in Claflin.
“I remember having to drive a long way to get to everything being from a small town, I like to take my camp to them,” Stiles said. “They are always very grateful and appreciative because they don’t get a lot of those opportunities in their communities.”
Stiles connects with rural youth, having been one herself and finding success in the small-town environment. A kind of “Mission Possible.”
“My story is relatable,” she said. “If I could play in the Final 4/WNBA at 5-foot-8, being from a small town of 600, why can’t they?”
Stiles dispenses three nuggets of wisdom to her camp participants. First, take ownership of your goals, even if others doubt you or have reservations about your ability to accomplish them.
Second, get after it. “If you are willing to commit to the daily process of putting in the work to achieve that goal, you can accomplish anything,” Stiles said. “Nothing worthwhile comes easy.”
Lastly, Stiles said focusing on yourself will make you a better player, but concentrating on others carries substance. “…if you want to be truly great, focus on making those around you better,” she said.
The notion of hosting a Jackie Stiles camp in Chase County morphed into reality quickly, Happy said. His assistant coach, Sammy Jo Peterson, heard Stiles was conducting some camps close by and brought the idea to Happy.
“A couple of quick text messages to those area coaches allowed me to get an email address for Jackie,” Happy said. “Jackie has been wonderful to work with over email and we found a date that worked with both her and the school fairly easily.”
He said the camp’s primary focus will be on the fundamental skills of the game, adding that basketball comprises an element of complexity that fundamentals can help offset.
“I’m excited to see both men and women from grades seven all the way up to 12 in the gym together, getting better and building those foundational skills,” Happy said. “This will also be a great reminder that excellence is not reserved for city schools with large populations as Jackie comes from a high school of similar size.”
However, the camp isn’t just important fundamentals on repeat. Fun is incorporated as well.
“Last and not least, I hope they have a blast at my camps, and then I know they will work on the things I give them,” Stiles said. “It has to be fun if you are going to commit to work at it daily.”
As of the writing of this article, camp spots were still available. Contact Clayton Happy for additional information at happyc@usd284.org.
