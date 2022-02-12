Wrestling is Reese Kohr’s feng shui in the house of life. It may not define her, but it’s a part of her, and it right’s her course.
As the senior grappler nears the end of an impressive high school career, she is jubilant and assured, certain that her senior campaign will finish out favorably.
“I feel like I’ve done a really good job this season,” she said. “I’m a lot more confident in my wrestling than I ever have been before…so I definitely think I’m more on a path this year than I was last year or the year before that.”
The end goal, of course, is to be in Salina during the final week of February.
“Regionals is, of course, not this weekend, but the next weekend,” Kohr said. “So the goal is to get top four, make it to state. That’s been my goal my whole wrestling career and will continue to be my goal.”
But Kohr has had to contend with injury. She suffered a hyperextended elbow last year and had to battle back from it physically and mentally.
“So it was really tough, more mentally than it was physically,” she said. “So I’ve always loved the sport. And it was heartbreaking to go to the tournament, see all my team members wrestle, and not be able to be out there on the mat with them.”
She said the injury kept her out for a couple of weeks, but that was long enough.
“And coming back was really difficult because I couldn’t do a whole lot of the moves that we do because it’s all about body strength and flexibility. And I didn’t have a lot of that.”
Kohr won two out of three matches after her return from the elbow trauma and felt she was on track again.
“She had a terrible elbow injury last year that derailed her season. She worked hard all summer to get back and is now 18-5,” said Chase County head wrestling coach Derick Budke in a text message.
Some discomfort still lingers, but it hasn’t inhibited her this year, which is obviously reflected in her match record.
“It’s still a little tender. There’s one specific ligament that’s a little more tender than the others. And there’s some things I’m trying not to do to hurt myself more right now,” Kohr said. “I don’t feel like it’s held me back at all this season. Definitely held me back last season but hasn’t played a part this season.”
The Pittsburg State-bound senior, who wrestles at 132, was drawn to the sport by familial osmosis. Her uncle and brother wrestled. Wrestling is family to Kohr.
“So I always had a family connection to it,” she said. “So it made me think of family when I started the sport.”
But it’s just not immediate and extended family, it’s the Bulldog wrestling family too.
“Wrestling for Chase County, it’s all one big family,” Kohr said. “I’ve never seen it as anything else…I enjoy spending time with everyone there. There’s, of course, the big brothers and the big sisters who get in fights, but it’s still one big family. We will support each other no matter what.”
Kohr naturally gravitated to the team manager position at Chase County prior to competing. But that position was short-lived. When the Kansas State High School Athletics Association sanctioned girls wrestling in 2019, Kohr didn’t hesitate to join the squad her sophomore year.
“And I dreamed of being a part of a team like that my entire life,” she said. “Never really found it. And then when I started wrestling, I found the family I was highly looking for.”
And when it’s all said in done in a few weeks, Kohr will leave with an enhanced constitution she found during her three years of participation.
“Wrestling is not an easy sport,” she said/ “It’s tough mentally and physically. You’re putting yourself on the line in front of hundreds of people…So you have to be confident in who you are and what you can do…And I think that that definitely helped my social anxiety, going in front of crowds. I’m a different person. I’m strong, mentally.”
(1) comment
I saw a link to this article on Facebook. It is an article about an impressive young woman! It is great to see this about a student attending my alma mater.
It is unfortunate that what first caught my attention was the misuse of an apostrophe. Chris Adams needs to think about what this really says: “It may not define her, but it’s a part of her, and it right’s her course.” “Right’s” means either a possessive of “right” or “right is” where the apostrophe takes the place of the missing “i” of “is”. Neither of these is correct. Chris, in your sentence you are using “rights” as a verb, it is not possessive and it is not in place of “right is”.
Sorry to go on and on. It is a slow Saturday morning.
