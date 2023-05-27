Royalty is coming to Chase County — Rodeo Royalty that is.
The Flint Hills Rodeo is back next weekend, and with it, a stacked list of rodeo-fun throughout the county.
The annual Roping, Riding and Reading event at Burnley Memorial Library is set for Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Library director Janet Ayers said 2023 marks the 60th Diamond Anniversary of the Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant, and the event will serve, in part, as a reunion for Miss Rodeo Kansas at the birthplace of the pageant — The Flint Hills Rodeo.
“Miss Rodeo Kansas and other rodeo royalty coming from the Flint Hills will be here that weekend and we are also having a reunion of the Miss Rodeo Kansas ladies,” Ayers said.
As always, the event will be fun for the whole family. Children can enjoy non-fiction rodeo-themed stories, stick horse races, roping lessons from local cowboys and free copies of “Western Horseman” and “American Quarter Horse Journal,” courtesy of the 4-H Horse project members.
The Roping, Riding and Reading event falls on the second day of the Flint Hills Rodeo, with three performances set for 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1; Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. Contestants in the oldest consecutive rodeo in Kansas participate in bareback riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping and bull riding.
On Thursday, a trade show kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with a Kids Stick Horse rodeo starting at 6. The trade show will return at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the Kids Stick Horse rodeo following at 6 both nights. On Friday and Saturday, the rodeo events finale with a dance, starting at 10 p.m. both nights.
The rodeo parade will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. starting at Swope Park and running through downtown Cottonwood Falls and Strong City.
To keep up with Burnley Memorial Library, check out their page on Facebook or visit them at burnley.lib.nckls.org. For more information on the Flint Hills Rodeo, http://www.flinthillsrodeo.org/.
