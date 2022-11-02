A small earthquake may have surprised people in western Chase County during the lunch hour Wednesday.
The Kansas Geological Survey reports a quake measuring a magnitude 2.8 occurred at 12:04 p.m. The U.S. Geological Survey measured it as a 2.6.
Windy and mostly clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 5:04 pm
The quake was centered slightly north of K-150, west of Elmdale and about one-half mile east of the Chase-Marion County line.
A slightly stronger tremor occurred about two hours earlier on the Marion County side of the line, about two miles to the northwest. That quake at 10:21 a.m. had a magnitude of 3.0.
There's no word of damage or injuries from either quake.
Dickinson and Marion Counties had smaller 2.4 quakes during early October.
