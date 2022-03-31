The Chase County Detention Center had a busy month, filled with inspections and bid proposals. During Thursday’s regularly scheduled county commission meeting, Larry Sigler provided commissioners with an update.
Sigler advised he has submitted a new bid proposal to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The bid proposal he submitted is for $80 a day per inmate. This would be an increase of $18 a day from the current rate being paid.
“The extra $400,000 is to cover medical and mental health services,” Sigler said.
Sigler has yet to receive a response to the proposal and he has not been given a date as to when a response will be given.
Sigler advised commissioners the detention facility recently underwent an inspection by the Office of Detention Oversight. This inspection reviews hundreds of processes and policies at the facility. Of those reviewed, the detention facility only had seven “dings” which Sigler was pleased with. In preparing for the inspection Sigler had to provide the office with multiple copies of numerous documents. This led to an overage charge on the copier lease. Commissioners asked if the lease should be changed to meet higher needs but Sigler did not feel that would be necessary as it is rare for the facility to need to make so many copies.
The detention facility is needing to make two large appliance purchases — a dishwasher and a double convection oven. Sigler reminded commissioners they had previously approved the purchase of a dishwasher before COVID began. Though considerable time has passed, Sigler has yet to purchase a dishwasher because of supply issues.
Sigler has found a double convection oven he has expressed interest in, unfortunately, there is a six-month wait to receive the oven. The current convection oven is more than 20 years old and it is now impossible to find replacement parts to repair it. Staff will continue to try to limp the convocation oven along until the replacement can be received.
In other business the commission:
Approved warrants and minutes
Approved Resolution 2022-04 which will assign opioid claims to the Attorney General’s office
