Two new workshops will be held at Prairie PastTimes, 220 ½ Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls.
History of the Dutch Oven from 17th Century to Today
This workshop will be shared by Russ Martin, a student of American history and culture, blacksmith and member of the Prairie PastTimes artist cooperative.
“This will not be a history as you read it in a high school text book,” Martin said. “This will be about the role this ordinary cooking utensil played in the development of the ‘new world’ and why it remains a necessity in so many homes.”
You might also pick up some ideas about, “what’s for dinner.” Weather permitting, there will be a short cooking demonstration outside. The workshop will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Stainless Steel and Beadables Customization Event
Rhonda Denney will have a variety of stainless steel items such as candy dishes, serving spoons, trays and more. Along with the stainless steel items, she will bring a variety of beads. You will be able to pick from these and create your own customized piece of beads on stainless steel. These make great gifts for any occasion. Cost is for the materials you choose.
This workshop will be held from noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Three are required for this workshop to go.
To reserve a spot, call Prairie PastTimes at 620-273-6003 and leave your name, email and number or email candacesher71@gmail.com.
