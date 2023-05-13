“When it comes to a kid like Mitch, I’ve said all along, he’s a kid that it would be hard not to love and want to help.”
The Chase County community continued to show up for its citizens Saturday for the MitchFest fundraiser in support of Chase County High School Senior Mitch Budke.
Budke, a three-time All-State Football player, was injured late last year when a firework malfunctioned and injured his left hand and eye. To help raise funds to cover medical costs, head football coach Brody Vandegrift and his wife, Heather, held a biscuits and gravy fundraiser for Budke in January, before teaming up with CCES fourth-grade teacher Katie Mann to plan MitchFest.
The festival-fundraiser brought dozens of Chase Countians to Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls to enjoy the street dance, live music from local band, Brickhorse, Rick N’ Jenny’s Food Truck, Doghouse Saloon Beer Garden, auction and four-person golf scramble at the Cottonwood Falls Country Club.
Mann said the event was highly successful, which came as no surprise.
“Honestly, this community is just one that comes together when someone’s in need,” Mann said.
And showing up for a family like the Budke’s is even easier, she added.
“Mitch is just an amazing kid and his family is amazing also,” she said. “You want to help when you can. They’re just a family that we felt called to help them.”
Through the fundraisers, Mann said the community is striving to help make a dent in the Budke’s medical payments, as well as help fund prosthetics for the CCHS star-athlete.
“I’ve spoken to Tiffany and Derek throughout some of this and just the unbelievable medical costs that you can’t even fathom,” Mann said. “It’s one of those things that when your kid needs something, you don’t want finances to be the reason that he doesn’t get those things that he needs. To give him the opportunities that he can have with those prosthetics … it’s a drop in the bucket when you consider the medical costs.”
“Every little bit helps and adds up,” she added. “Hopefully, this can take some of their stress off and they can focus on him and he can focus on just doing what he does.”
Never to be deterred, Budke is still running track and playing baseball with his right hand and hopes to play football at Emporia State University and major in education to become a history teacher and coach.
“We are determined to help Mitch in any way we can to regain as much function as possible,” Derick Budke, Mitch’s father, said on the MitchFest event page. “We have been blessed with gifts and outpouring of love from our community and many individuals from across the state. Our mission is to help Mitch write as many positive chapters to his story as possible. Thank you for your help. Your gifts will help Mitch do something great.”
To Mann, that something great has already happened. A mother of two boys herself, Mann said watching Budke preserve has been inspiring for her own family.
“He’s always had an impact on kids cause he’s an athlete and just a multi-talented kid,” Mann said. “But I think the biggest thing is that he is impacting, not only my kids, but everyone with his will to keep going and then just the way that he has turned something that some would have seen as a tragedy into something more than that. He’s pushing forward.”
“My boys have always looked up to him but even more so now,” she added. “As a mom, it’s fun to have a kid like Mitch for your kids to look up to.”
Those interested in donating to the Budke family can do so at https://gofund.me/0efc35bd.
