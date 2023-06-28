DSC_0010.JPG

Residents gather in Swope Park ahead of the 2020 Chase County fireworks display.

 File photo

The City of Cottonwood Falls is gearing up for its annual fireworks show at Swope Park Monday evening - and community members are once again ensuring that the Independence Day tradition lives on.

Cottonwood Falls City Clerk Bree Larkin said the annual fireworks show costs the city around $4,500 each year, largely sponsored by donations from community members.

