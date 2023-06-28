The City of Cottonwood Falls is gearing up for its annual fireworks show at Swope Park Monday evening - and community members are once again ensuring that the Independence Day tradition lives on.
Cottonwood Falls City Clerk Bree Larkin said the annual fireworks show costs the city around $4,500 each year, largely sponsored by donations from community members.
"We do get some money from the county and from Strong City and the Rec, but the majority of our funds comes from individuals within the community, in order to provide this for everyone," Larkin said. "So i's very important and it also helps our council and everyone know that people are still appreciating it and still value it the way we do."
The show is also free to all.
"It provides a sense of community," Larkin said. "It allows everyone to stay within the community and the county and see their neighbors and spend some time together. It really just keeps the traditions alive that have been here for so long."
The show is set to begin at dusk Monday evening at Swope Park. Residents can discharge fireworks between June 28 – July 9 this year.
Donations can be mailed to the City of Cottonwood Falls c/o the City Clerk at P.O. Box 487, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
