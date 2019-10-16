Special to The Gazette
While ESU alumni return to the Hornets’ Nest for Homecoming, the campus welcomes the community to enjoy the special events.
Homecoming 2019 started Wednesday with the first event organized by students and concludes with a matinee of the musical on Sunday.
Thursday
Late Night at White, White Auditorium, 6 - 8 p.m., free. Get your first look at the 2019-20 Lady Hornet and Hornet basketball teams. This year’s event includes fan interaction, on-court contests and is capped off by each team scrimmaging to give you a glimpse of the exciting season ahead.
Sam E. and Jeannene Hayes Lecture featuring Michael Gonzalez, Memorial Union’s Webb Hall, 7:30 p.m., free
“Little Women” Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Phi Delta Theta Alumni Pole Sit, 12th Avenue and Commercial Street, 10 a.m. through 10 a.m. Saturday.
KSTC Luncheon, Memorial Union’s KSTC Ballroom, noon - 1:30 p.m., $15, reservations required.
Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament, Municipal Golf Course, 1133 S. Highway 99, 1 p.m., $50, registration required.
Art Exhibit: The Children’s War: Images of World War II in Children’s Books, White Library Room 308B, 2 - 4 p.m.
Baseball Alumni batting practice, Trusler Sports Complex, 6 p.m., free.
Softball Reunion and Home Run Derby, Trusler Sports Complex, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., $15 for food, beverages and T-shirt, reservations required.
Black and Gold Gala honoring Distinquished Alumni and Outstanding Recent Graduates, Memorial Union’s Webb Hall, reception 6 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. reservations required.
“Little Women” Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Homecoming Student Bonfire, Wilson Park, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Athletics Hall of Honor Breakfast, Memorial Union’s Webb Hall, 8 a.m.
Alumni and Faculty Breakfast, Memorial Union Main Street (first floor), 9 - 11 a.m., free.
Softball Alumni Game, Trusler Sports Complex, 10 a.m., $20 for food, beverages and T-shirt, reservations required.
Kossover Family Tennis Complex Groundbreaking Ceremony, Milton Tennis Courts, 10 a.m.
Volleyball Alumni Game, White Auditorium, 10 a.m., free.
Baseball Alumni Game, Trusler Sports Complex, 11 a.m., $50, reservations required.
Beta Alpha Psi All-School Business Tailgate, Welch Stadium Parking Lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free will donation.
Homecoming Parade and Rally, Commercial Street, 11:30 a.m.
The Teachers College Party on the Patio, east side Visser Hall, Noon - 1:15 p.m.
Hornet Football against Central Missouri, Welch Stadium, 2 p.m.
Local Beer and Wine Tasting, Wooster Patio, north side of Memorial Union, 2:30 p.m.
“Little Women” Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
“Little Women” Homecoming Musical matinee, Bruder Theatre, 2 p.m.
For more information about all Homecoming events, go to www.emporia.edu/homecoming.
