Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is pleased to announce the upcoming annual Prairie Harvest Festival and Antique Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Learn how our ancestors worked to preserve food and raise crops by seeing the tools of the trade. New this year is the antique hay press that was used to make square hay bales.
Enjoy an old-fashioned time of gathering together as living history characters harvest the fruits of nature in preparation for winter. The original owner of the Spring Hill Ranch planted an orchard to the east of the house with apples, peaches, pears and cherry trees.
Living history interpreters will be present to talk about the orchard and to demonstrate typical harvest activities, with visitor participation being encouraged. Learn how fieldwork transitioned from horsepower to tractors.
Activities include cider making and pumpkin carving from 10 a.m. – 12 noon with pumpkins provided. Come early, as the pumpkins go quickly; first-come, first-served. At 11:00 a.m. watch an old-fashioned bale press make hay bales.
The Flint Hills Antique Power Association of Emporia will display vintage tractors in the grassy area near the visitor center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Listen to the wonderful sounds of John Deere, Farmall, Case, and Oliver tractors as the Parade of Power will take place at 2 p.m. Learn about the individual tractors and the part they played in our heritage. All activities are free of charge. Come join the fun and experience some good old-fashioned hard work and play!
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie, website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at (620) 273-8494 ext 270. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
