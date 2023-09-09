Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is pleased to announce the upcoming annual Prairie Harvest Festival and Antique Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Learn how our ancestors worked to preserve food and raise crops by seeing the tools of the trade. New this year is the antique hay press that was used to make square hay bales.

