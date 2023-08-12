“I have always been fascinated with Patsy Cline,” said Kim Coslett, singer and performer. “Patsy never simply sang a song, she put herself into the music. Each song held a real connection to her personally.”
The audience will feel Patsy come to life in a performance by Kim Coslett and her band at Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch near Matfield Green. They will perform Patsy’s hits, while including biographical information, history, and the stories behind the songs. This is a fundraising event to support future music programs at Pioneer Bluffs. The cost is $50 per person, half of which is a tax-deductible contribution
The doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, for drinks and light appetizers. The Music of Patsy Cline begins at 3:00 p.m. The concert will be held in the loft of the historic barn at Pioneer Bluffs.
“I love this quote “if you can’t do it with feeling, don’t.” And that’s just how she did it!” continued Coslett “To me that’s what’s singing is about. It’s about putting everything you have into every lyric. It’s the only way to get a real connection with your audience. You want to draw them in…so they become part of the story that the songs have to tell.”
Pioneer Bluffs, the Center for Flint Hills Ranching Heritage, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is located 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177. You can find us at https://pioneerbluffs.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pioneerbluffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.