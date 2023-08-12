“I have always been fascinated with Patsy Cline,” said Kim Coslett, singer and performer. “Patsy never simply sang a song, she put herself into the music. Each song held a real connection to her personally.”

The audience will feel Patsy come to life in a performance by Kim Coslett and her band at Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch near Matfield Green. They will perform Patsy’s hits, while including biographical information, history, and the stories behind the songs. This is a fundraising event to support future music programs at Pioneer Bluffs. The cost is $50 per person, half of which is a tax-deductible contribution

