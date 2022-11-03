The chances for severe weather in Emporia increased Thursday morning, but not much.
The Storm Prediction Center widened the area with a level-one “marginal” risk Thursday evening to include practically all of Lyon County. The same risk continues for Friday morning.
“Damaging wind and small hail will be possible with storms.” an advisory said.
The biggest concern will occur after midnight. But the biggest hope for many will be abundant rain through Saturday.
“Widespread one to two inches... still forecast,” the advisory said. The latest projection indicates northern Lyon County could be in line for the most moisture.
But until the rain falls, a burn ban remains across Chase County due to dry windy conditions.
Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor also warned about potential fire danger Thursday morning. South winds could blow as high as 35 miles per hour during the day.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 76 degrees Wednesday. Thursday night's low of 62 may turn out to be Friday's high, as temperatures are forecast to fall as the rain moves through.
Saturday morning's low could be in the mid-30s. But a sunny weekend will follow with highs of 61 Saturday and 68 Sunday.
A 20% chance for showers now is in the forecast for early Election Day, with a high of 72.
