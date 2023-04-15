The Chase County Leader-News
The School for Rural Culture and Creativity in Matfield Green is hosting "Rural Fiber: Mending and Making as Creative Practice" Saturday, April 22 at 12 p.m.
The School for Rural Culture and Creativity in Matfield Green is hosting “Rural Fiber: Mending and Making as Creative Practice” Saturday, April 22 at 12 p.m.
The exhibition and panel discussion is The School’s first event of the year and will feature three fiber artists and makers.
According to The School’s website, “Shin-hee Chin is a fiber and mixed media artist whose work has been exhibited all over the world, including the International Quilt Museum and the Clinton Presidential Center in this past year. Her work has received numerous “Best of Show” awards and been featured in various publications. Ten pieces drawn from her ongoing series “Grassland” will be on display at The School.
Michelle Wolfe is a quilt artist living in Matfield Green and Overland Park. She and her husband, Don Wolfe, a photographer, share the studio, Wolfe Works, outside of their home in Matfield. Michelle is designing eight custom quilts to be donated to The School for beautification and sound absorption in the gymnasium.
Chase County resident, Bria Fleming’s experience as a wildland firefighter led her to start her own custom sewing business, Incidental Wildland, designing fire-resistant clothing for firefighters out in the field. Her sewing studio is in the east classroom at The School.”
The panel discussion is set for 3 p.m. with topics surrounding sewing and fiber work throughout the years in rural settings. Music and a reception will follow. Those interested in viewing the exhibition can do so through June 10 on Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. — noon or by appointment.
Located at 102a Rogler St, The School “is a developing space for community, art, agriculture, and ideas for a place-based life.” For more information, visit schoolforruralculture.org/news.
