Chase County Leader-News
Matfield Green Works has several upcoming programs this month.
Matfield Green Works has several upcoming programs this month.
From 1 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at McBride Studio, 640 KS-177, LeLan Dains will discuss the continued rise of gravel cycling and how rural Kansas can capture that momentum to become a gravel cycling destination.
Dains is a former owner of the UNBOUND Gravel cycling race, owner of Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., and founding chair of Gravel Kansas. He will discuss the vision of Gravel Kansas to create stories around routes that connect the rider to the place, weaving in history, landmarks and local quirks.
Guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch and linger afterwards to enjoy the four miles of hiking trails on the adjacent PrairyArt Path. Suggestions for cycling routes east and west of Matfield Green are also available if you bring a bike.
At 10 a.m. Sat. Aug. 13 at Pioneer Bluffs, Wes Jackson will speak on his forthcoming book, “An Inconvenient Apocalypse,” which publishes Sept. 1.
Jackson confronts “harsh ecological realities and argues that humanity’s future will be defined not by expansion but by contraction” in his new book.
Then, at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott will screen his 2019 documentary “William Allen White: What’s the Matter With Kansas?”
You can find more information or register attend at matfieldgreen.org.
