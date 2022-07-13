The purchase of the former Chi Omega house is simply the start of future plans for CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness. News from Topeka Tuesday will help with the rest.
“That allows us to grow and expand,” Chief Executive Officer Amanda Cunningham said.
The same news will allow Camp Wood YMCA to better help sick and ailing children — especially those with special needs.
“There’s not a good paved sidewalk,” Chief Executive Officer Brad Murray said. “It wasn’t as accessible as we would like.”
Both of those nonprofits are receiving state Community Service Tax Credits. Gov. Laura Kelly announced 29 awards for programs across the state, totaling $4.1 million.
A statement from the governor’s office explained that the tax credits are for donations to the nonprofits. The credit is 70% in Chase County, but 50% in Lyon County because its population is more than 15,000.
“For example, a donor making a $1,000 gift in a rural community receives a $700 tax credit when they file their state taxes, making the net cost to the donor only $300,” the statement said.
CrossWinds wants to use the donations to obtain a second building for a “campus setting,” the statement added. CrossWinds purchased the former sorority house on Merchant Street last year.
“We’ve been working to secure a second location, which we’re very close on,” Cunningham said. She indicated the second site will not be adjacent to the first one.
“It’s in close proximity,” she said. Anything closer would be “too costly.”
The Merchant Street location currently is in use by CrossWinds, Cunningham added, but no upgrades have occurred yet.
Cunningham believes a consolidation will lead to “a better experience for our consumers and more efficiencies as a business.”
In Chase County, Camp Wood YMCA wants to use the tax credits to convert staff buildings into a more accessible health lodge for campers.
“There are pretty tight hallways, pretty tight doorways,” Murray admitted.
He especially hopes the camp near Elmdale can serve special needs children.
“That’s a demographic that we haven’t been able to serve as much as we’d like,” Murray said.
The conversion of the new health lodge may not occur until next spring. Murray calls that “group season,” before summer camps resume.
“This is phase one,” he explained. “There’s another project that we will be doing in the fall.”
Both CrossWinds and Camp Wood are beginning capital campaigns.
The goal at Camp Wood is $2.4 million, while CrossWinds received a grant for $2.5 million at the outset in June. Cunningham hinted a few more big grants are upcoming.
The 29 nonprofits selected for the tax credits are among 55 which applied statewide.
