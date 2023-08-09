Matfield Green Works is hosting "Lem Sheppard: African American Musicians in Kansas 1860-1920" Saturday afternoon at McBride Studio.
Starting at 1 p.m., Lem Sheppard will mix songs with a discussion of early Black settlement and music in the Flint Hills.
An accomplished guitarist and singer, Sheppard has performed throughout the U.S., from the Kennedy Center to blues festivals, night clubs and schools. He has composed music for PBS and his own recordings.
Going beyond the music, Sheppard’s scholarly research is a fount of African-American history and folklore, presented with energy and humor. He has pioneered research into the largely overlooked roles of Black Kansas musicians in community music in places like Dunlap, Osage City, Wamego, Manhattan, Eureka, El Dorado and Junction City. This research informs the conversation during this interactive presentation.
There will be an informal gathering after the event at Diana Werts’ art studio (the old Hitchin Post bar at 201 S Reed) where everybody can continue the conversation, jam a little, and enjoy refreshments. Just drive to the south end of Matfield Green and park behind the dark red and metal building on the east side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.