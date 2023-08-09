Lem-Sheppard-web-banner.jpg

Lem Sheppard

 Courtesy Matfield Green Works

Matfield Green Works is hosting "Lem Sheppard: African American Musicians in Kansas 1860-1920" Saturday afternoon at McBride Studio.

Starting at 1 p.m., Lem Sheppard will mix songs with a discussion of early Black settlement and music in the Flint Hills.

