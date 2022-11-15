A Milford man accused of shooting at a passing vehicle and wounding a passenger in Chase County is free on bond. But he'll have a new attorney, after a hearing Tuesday.
Court records show Eric McClure, 39, paid a $15,000 bond to go free in late October.
But on the same day, McClure's court-appointed attorney asked to be removed from the case. Stephen Atherton cited “professional considerations.”
Judge Laura Miser accepted that at a Tuesday hearing, appointing Paul Dean as McClure's new lawyer.
McClure is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, December 13 for actions along K-150 in a Friday morning in mid-May.
Authorities say he shot at a passing sport utility vehicle carrying workers from Emporia to McPherson. Passenger Erik Reyes was wounded and treated at Newman Regional Health.
McClure wound up in the same hospital for days after officers say they found him unconscious in a creek neat the shooting scene.
McClure remains charged with aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Three other aggravated battery counts were dropped in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.