Suzan Barnes has been in the travel business for over 50 years. Last month, the Grand Central Hotel proprietor was able to attend a proclamation signing with Gov. Laura Kelly, officially designating this week as National Travel and Tourism Week in Kansas.

Barnes has been involved in statewide tourism for years, serving on the Governor’s Council for Travel and Tourism as a representative of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas, and has seen the vast impact that tourism and travel have on the economic development of the state.

Fremon

I, personally, would like to see the Clements Stone Bridge returned to it's original glory. It's location in the Flint Hills connects nicely with all the other attractions in Chase county.

