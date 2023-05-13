Suzan Barnes has been in the travel business for over 50 years. Last month, the Grand Central Hotel proprietor was able to attend a proclamation signing with Gov. Laura Kelly, officially designating this week as National Travel and Tourism Week in Kansas.
Barnes has been involved in statewide tourism for years, serving on the Governor’s Council for Travel and Tourism as a representative of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas, and has seen the vast impact that tourism and travel have on the economic development of the state.
In her early years, Barnes worked in the travel industry, sending individuals on vacations outside of Kansas. Now, she works to bring people to the state.
“For the last thirty years, I’ve spent my time bringing people into Kansas to sense and feel what we feel waking up in the Flint Hills every day,” Barnes said. “We do know how precious our Flint Hills are and I think the strategy is to just simply keep the Flint Hills as they are, so the whole world can enjoy what we enjoy.”
It’s also great for the economy.
According to Kansas Tourism, each Kansas household would have to be taxed an additional $613 to replace the tax revenue generated by tourism. In 2021 alone, tourism in Kansas generated 33.7 million visitors, bringing $7 million dollars into the state.
“I don’t think people understand how much tourism we actually do have in Kansas and what the impact is on hotels, jobs, dining, entertainment, wages,” Barnes said. “Our spending directly supports over 60,000 jobs in Kansas.”
In the future, Barnes said Kansas Tourism plans to do much more, as it sees its first budget increase in a long time.
“Governor Kelly is extremely supportive of tourism in Kansas. We’ve struggled with a low tourism budget for a long time and we just got a little over $2 million additional into our tourism budget to promote Kansas, to market Kansas,” Barnes said. “... We want them to come and we want them to see it like it is and leave it like it is. We want them to enjoy it out and just and go back with fond memories to where they live.”
This year alone, Barnes said travel to her hotel has been “wonderful.”
“This last week I’ve had West Virginia, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas. So people are coming from all over the world. Last two weeks I had somebody from Austria,” she said. And they come to see the Flint Hills, they come to see the prairie. They want to experience what they feel would be like the cowboy life which is what we have here.”
“Kansas is a very important destination for travelers,” she summarized. “... We are a true destination for travelers seeking those particular kinds of experiences and I’ve seen that over my many years in tourism.”
I, personally, would like to see the Clements Stone Bridge returned to it's original glory. It's location in the Flint Hills connects nicely with all the other attractions in Chase county.
