The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is working hard to keep the almost 11,000-acre Kansas grassland alive and thriving — by burning acres of it to the ground.
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve’s prescribed burning season officially began in February and will continue through April, pending weather conditions. Burning prairie has been a long-utilized process to keep the grasslands healthy and thriving. Today, thanks to the help of environmental and ecological studies, burning prairie is even more beneficial than before.
“Tallgrass Prairie evolved with fire and grazing,” Nature Conservatory Flint Hills Initiative Manager Tony Capizzo explained. “The most important thing we can do to keep prairie on the landscape is to keep those ecological forces at play.”
To do that, he said, experts look back on the history of how fire and grazing evolved on the prairie and adapt those methods to the grassland’s current needs, from preventative tree and shrub encroachment to eradicating invasive species.
“The Flint Hills are special because the ranching community here has kept fire and grazing on the landscape and that’s why the Flint Hills are still here,” Capizzo said. “Our goal is to work with our neighbors to keep those same processes on the landscape. And also, because we’re a non-profit, we’re in the spot that we’re able to manage first for conservation and use our property to have as many wildlife and conservation benefits as we can, which is really kind of a privileged spot to be.”
As the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve spans almost 11,000 acres, burning the prairie all at once would be a big undertaking. It would also be devastating for local wildlife. For some animals, especially grassland birds such as the greater prairie chicken, that foliage is necessary for nesting.
“We always try and burn patches within a pasture,” Capizzo said. “One of the things we like to see is, we want our prairies to look a little bit messy. In any given season, in any given pasture, we want to have some areas of recently burned, pretty heavily grazed, short-stature, prairie grasses and other plants. And then we also want to have some of those maybe one or two years since fire, hasn’t been grazed very much recently, it’s tall, there’s a lot of great forage in there for the wildlife habitat that provides.”
In addition to alternating patches of prairie to burn, Capizzo said it is also beneficial to burn the prairie at different times of the year. With so many different types of wildlife, burning at different times can help target unwanted growth and support native grasses.
“Looking back, we know that the prairie would have burned at most times throughout the year, starting in the summer when we get statistically a little bit more dry lightning than we do at other times of the year,” Capizzo said. “But there’s also pretty good documentation of how Indigenous peoples would have burned, starting in the autumn, some continuing through the winter and then more again in the spring and each of those fires at different times a year is going to have slightly different impacts to the prairie when it burns.”
A summer or early fall fire, he explained, may be more effective for controlling sericea, trees and shrubs, while a fire in February may lead to more sedge and cool season grass later on in the year.
With thousands of acres, burning during peak burn season in March and April would also add to already prevalent smoke pollution.
“We’ve got a significant amount of grass we need to burn and if we can do that a little bit before peak season it’s just a little bit less contribution during those weeks in April and early May,” Capizzo said.
To find out more about smoke impact, ksfire.org provides models of what smoke impacts will be like any given day.
“[It] gives a stoplight pattern, green, yellow, red, of how much contribution any one burn is going to have on smoke impact on some of the urban areas.”
If a day is red, Capizzo said, the reserve will never burn in order to mitigate smoke impacts to Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City.
“We need to keep fire on the landscape, both for the ecology and the economics of it, so really trying to work with the tools we have for when we burn it,” Capizzo said. “We’ll try to avoid impacting those urban areas so that we can keep fire as a tool.”
To tell if there is a planned burn, Capizzo recommends checking the preserve’s website at https://www.nps.gov/tapr/index.htm and Facebook page before you come out.
“If we have any plans to burn, we’ll post those as early as we can. Sometimes that’s only a day before, though, depending on how the weather windows shape up, but we will post on the website anytime we’re going to burn at least 24 hours in advance.”
The day of, he added, trails and gates are blocked off to any areas that could be impacted. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot still enjoy the preserve.
“The good thing is that the preserve is big enough, there’s pretty much always at least somewhere that’s still open for hiking, even during the middle burn season. If we are burning on the west side of the highway, usually everything on the east side will still be open for folks to go,”Capizzo said.
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is part of the National Parks System and spans 10,894 acres just two miles north of Strong City on K-177. If you have any questions about visiting the preserve safely during burn season, Capizzo recommends stopping by the Visitor Center, currently located in the Historic House during upgrades, or giving them a call at 620-273-8494.
