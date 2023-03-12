The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is working hard to keep the almost 11,000-acre Kansas grassland alive and thriving — by burning acres of it to the ground.

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve’s prescribed burning season officially began in February and will continue through April, pending weather conditions. Burning prairie has been a long-utilized process to keep the grasslands healthy and thriving. Today, thanks to the help of environmental and ecological studies, burning prairie is even more beneficial than before.

